Awesome Awliscombe pens break Rise resolve

Dick Sturch

Published: 1:30 PM February 15, 2022
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

The real highlight and excitement of this tense cup game was reserved for the final penalty shoot-out. 

Defences remained on top whenever they were required to stifle any sign of a threat in a tight first period.  

The game was lacking in any cohesive structure from either side as passes went astray and defences continued to be on top. For 'Rise', midfielders Nathan Hoole and Zak Meaker were tireless in their efforts both in defence and assisting the attack and Alex Rockett was a very efficient sweeper at the back.  

The best opportunity Millwey had was a ball played across an empty goal area by Luke Thurlow which no attacker could latch on to. 

No goals in extra time meant a penalty shoot-out time, which provided huge drama, as the penalty scores remained level until 'Rise' missed their thirteenth and Awliscombe, from a league below, celebrated a 10-9 shoot-out victory. 

