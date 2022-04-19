Awesome Axminster go goal-crazy over Easter

Axminster Town opened their Easter weekend with a trip to the beleaguered Ottery St Mary and the Tigers were ruthless in their demolition of a side that has struggled badly since Christmas.

Jamie Short got the scoring started early for Axminster and they were 4-0 up by half-time, with further goals coming from Jamie Price, Josh Wadham and Joe Chamberlain. There was no let-up after the break for Ottery, as Short, Wadham and Price scored again for a 7-0 win.

Plymouth Marjon were the visitors to Tiger Way on Easter Monday. and it was another devastating Axminster display, as they romped to an 8-0 victory. Steve Murray scored a hat-trick, Jamie Sort struck twice and also on target were Wadham, Price and Ross McErlain.

Honiton Town travelled to Sidmouth on Good Friday and the Hippos led until ten minutes from time, Lewis Couch the scorer for Honiton, but the Vikings struck back with three late goals to take the points.

The Hippos welcomed Elburton Villa to Mountbatten Park on Monday and goals from Tom Perryman and Harry Leisk gave Honiton a 2-1 win.

The next generation at Honiton are shining brightly, as the Under-12s continued a fine run of form with an impressive 2-1 away win over league leaders Alphington.

After falling behind early, Olly Beer kept Honiton in it with a fine save from a low strike after a corner and Noah Pemberton cleared the ball off of the line.

Honiton deservedly drew level just before half time following great work by Josh Lane up front, winning the ball and releasing Tao Wallis down the left, who cut in struck a superb shot into the far top corner.

The winner arrived when Dexter van Broom surged forward and released a great pass to Carson Selick, who rounded the ‘keeper to slot home right-footed.

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, Beer Albion produced an inspired display to defeat Dawlish United 6-1. Tony Pinder, Taylor Rooke and Brook Wilkins were among the Beer scorers, while Albion reserves defeated Newton St Cyres 3-1 with goals from Jake Hales, Jacob Clode and Reece Best.

Carson Selick rounds the keeper to score the winner - Credit: Simon Lancaster

Back Row : Mya Podbury, Owen Welsh, Olly Beer, Josh Welch, Tao Wallis, David Broom (coach). Front Row: Beau Lancaster, Carson Selick, Dexter van Broom, Josh Lane Noah Pemberton. - Credit: Simon Lancaster

Josh Lane Wins the ball - Credit: Simon Lancaster

Mya Podbury wins the ball - Credit: Simon Lancaster



