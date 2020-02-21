Advanced search

Awliscombe and Honiton Summer Skittle League looking for new clubs

PUBLISHED: 09:47 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 21 February 2020

skittles generic picture

skittles generic picture

Archant

The Awliscombe and Honiton Summer Skittle League are looking for new clubs to join them for the 2020 campaign.

The league stages matches each Thursday night during the season and any profits made by the league are handed over to local charities,

Roy Carnall, who runs the league says: "We need some more teams to be able to run the two leagues for this summer.

"I'd be happy to hear from any teams that would like to join us."

Roy can be contacted on 01404 43991.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Redundant staff still owed thousands after Lyme-based newspaper series closed.

View From’s former newspaper office at Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton mayor determined to keep his seat amid petition to disband town council

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel suffers storm damage

Axminster's George Hotel when scaffolding was erected for its major refurbishment some years ago. Picture: Chris Carson

Plans to build ten homes in Axminster town centre get the nod

Ten new homes will be built in Axminster's town centre.

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Redundant staff still owed thousands after Lyme-based newspaper series closed.

View From’s former newspaper office at Axminster. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton mayor determined to keep his seat amid petition to disband town council

The Beehive in Honiton. Inset: Cllr John Zarczynski.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Darts League latest - One maxmimum thrown in latest round of matches

Awliscombe and Honiton Summer Skittle League looking for new clubs

skittles generic picture

US country band Asleep at the Wheel to play at The Beehive, Honiton

Asleep at the Wheel. Picture: Mike Shore

Wincanton Racecourse hosting Cheltenham Festival preview evening

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Agreement reached over future of Cranbrook Medical Practice

Cranbrook Medical Centre. Ref mhc 08 20TI 8683. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24