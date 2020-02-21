Awliscombe and Honiton Summer Skittle League looking for new clubs
PUBLISHED: 09:47 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 21 February 2020
Archant
The Awliscombe and Honiton Summer Skittle League are looking for new clubs to join them for the 2020 campaign.
The league stages matches each Thursday night during the season and any profits made by the league are handed over to local charities,
Roy Carnall, who runs the league says: "We need some more teams to be able to run the two leagues for this summer.
"I'd be happy to hear from any teams that would like to join us."
Roy can be contacted on 01404 43991.