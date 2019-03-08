Advanced search

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club entertain Honiton Memory Café

PUBLISHED: 21:18 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:18 13 April 2019

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club entertained Honiton Memory Cafe for a game of bowls on Wednesday, April 3.

On Wednesday morning, April 3, Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club entertained the Memory Cafe for a game of bowls, writes Alan Breens.

The club entertains the Memory Cafe twice a year and it is thoroughly enjoyed by all their members.

The bowls club practices every Wednesday, 2-5pm and 7-10pm, in the Parish Hall, Awliscombe. Anyone wishing to come and join us for either or both sessions will be most welcome. First session will be free, then £3 per session.

If you haven’t played before, come and have a go. Just bring flat shoes (slippers will do). We have spare bowls for you to use.

At present we have two teams playing in the East Devon League, one in the afternoon and one in the evening leagues.

We are a friendly club of all abilities. If you would like to know more, please ring either Brian 01404 549810 or Alan 01404 45488. We look forward to seeing you.

