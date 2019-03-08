Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club trophy double for Brian Marshall

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club (ASMBC) held their annual dinner and prize giving at the Hare & Hounds Inn.

It was a well-attended function at which club members and their partners enjoyed a splendid luncheon after which prizes were awarded for the club competitions during the past year.

In terms of the awards; The Reg Parrish Trophy was presented to winner David Chippington while the runners-up trophy went to Malcolm Adams. Kelvin Briscoe won the Wicked Wicker and Alan Breens the Merit Award.

The Mixed Pairs winners trophy went to

Bridget Hallowes and Brian Marshall while the runners-up trophy for the pairs went to Kelvin Briscoe and Kay Aadams.

June Elliott received the ladies singles trophy with the runners-up award going to Sue Marshall and, last but not least, the men's singles winners trophy was presented to Brian Marshall with Barry Sharp receiving the runners-up trophy.

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club meet each Wednesday afternoon at 2pm and each Wednesday evening at 7pm at Awliscombe Village Hall.

Currently, a number of friendly matches are being arranged with surrounding East Devon villages as a social event during which a fine supper is enjoyed by all.