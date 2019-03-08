Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club trophy double for Brian Marshall

PUBLISHED: 07:56 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 27 May 2019

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club. Picture ASMBC

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club. Picture ASMBC

Archant

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club (ASMBC) held their annual dinner and prize giving at the Hare & Hounds Inn.

It was a well-attended function at which club members and their partners enjoyed a splendid luncheon after which prizes were awarded for the club competitions during the past year.

In terms of the awards; The Reg Parrish Trophy was presented to winner David Chippington while the runners-up trophy went to Malcolm Adams. Kelvin Briscoe won the Wicked Wicker and Alan Breens the Merit Award.

The Mixed Pairs winners trophy went to

Bridget Hallowes and Brian Marshall while the runners-up trophy for the pairs went to Kelvin Briscoe and Kay Aadams.

June Elliott received the ladies singles trophy with the runners-up award going to Sue Marshall and, last but not least, the men's singles winners trophy was presented to Brian Marshall with Barry Sharp receiving the runners-up trophy.

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club meet each Wednesday afternoon at 2pm and each Wednesday evening at 7pm at Awliscombe Village Hall.

Currently, a number of friendly matches are being arranged with surrounding East Devon villages as a social event during which a fine supper is enjoyed by all.

Most Read

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Cranbrook running group member clocks up 100th Parkrun

Exeter College - Cranbrook - Running Club mmebers with Olwen Coates (kneeling) as she attended her 100th Parkrun at Killerton on the final Saturday of May. Pictuire DEBBIE PHILLIPS

East Devon MP reveals who he will be backing for next PM

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

A week of achievements at the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club member Mark Worsfold. Picture DSGC

Ex-school official had thousands of child porn images

Exeter Crown Court.

Most Read

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Cranbrook running group member clocks up 100th Parkrun

Exeter College - Cranbrook - Running Club mmebers with Olwen Coates (kneeling) as she attended her 100th Parkrun at Killerton on the final Saturday of May. Pictuire DEBBIE PHILLIPS

East Devon MP reveals who he will be backing for next PM

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

A week of achievements at the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club member Mark Worsfold. Picture DSGC

Ex-school official had thousands of child porn images

Exeter Crown Court.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club trophy double for Brian Marshall

Awliscombe Short Mat Bowls Club. Picture ASMBC

Living with the planet in mind

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors are one of many groups trying to improve the environment. Picture: Sidmouth Plastic Warriors

Cranbrook running group member clocks up 100th Parkrun

Exeter College - Cranbrook - Running Club mmebers with Olwen Coates (kneeling) as she attended her 100th Parkrun at Killerton on the final Saturday of May. Pictuire DEBBIE PHILLIPS

Haydn Lewis named Millwey Rise first team Players’ Player of the Year

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists