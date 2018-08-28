Advanced search

Axe Cliff Adams Cup victory for the impressive Tristian Wakely

PUBLISHED: 09:27 24 January 2019

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

With reasonable weather to contend with, the Axe Cliff men enjoyed a good turnout for their Adams Cup, which was contested in bogey form, writes Dave Bruce.

Tristian Wakely started his 2019 performance in great shape and was the overall winner with a score of plus three.

Ian Burraston was not far behind, coming second with plus two.

Steve Baker also showed he will be one to watch this year as he continued his good form, coming third with zero.

Five players recorded twos, namely Ian Burraston, Andy Jeffrey, Paul Curtin, Stuart Mackie and Dave Morgan.

