Axe Cliff AGM hears of exciting plans for the club's future

PUBLISHED: 09:15 06 November 2019

Axe Cliff members (left to right) Jill Wellington, Robert Loveridge and Simon Wellington.Picture: ROB GROVE

Archant

At the 2019 Axe Cliff Golf Club annual general meeting, after the captains had given their reports for the year, we were delighted to welcome our landlord, Robert Loveridge, to address the packed clubhouse with some 70 members present, writes Dave Bruce.

Robert spoke at length about the many possibilities for both the course and the club and promised us a much-needed new road leading to our car park and clubhouse.

It is hoped that this can be arranged before Christmas and a possible new irrigation system before next summer.

This is all wonderful news for the club and thousands of walkers who use it as part of the South West Coastal Path.

Simon Wellington, along with his wife, Jill, in my view, saved the club when they took over in recent years, investing their own money, greatly improving a treacherous situation, resulting in a club we can all now be proud of. They have put it in a much-improved and more stable financial situation, which must give Robert Loveridge every confidence for the future.

