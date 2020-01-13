Axe Cliff American Greensomes success for Alan Vincent and Simon Wellington

(Left to right) New Axe Cliff captain Rob Grove, Simon Wellington, Alan Vincent and new vice captain John Hanna. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

The inclement weather of last week did not bring a halt to the Axe Cliff Seniors' Roll Ups with nine hardy souls pitching up on Monday, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Povey showed he clearly enjoyed his Christmas break, taking the money with a fine 27 points scored over the 15 holes that were played.

There were even more who enjoyed better conditions on Wednesday with that well known B&B chef, Nigel Tarr, romping home with a magnificent 34 points, a result that also earned him a handicap cut to 18.

Treasurer Bill Polley, trying to collect our subs again, also was in good form coming second with 31 points and that too earned a handicap cut and so Bill will play off 15 in his next Roll Up.

Mind you, that fine effort from Bill does not excuse him of trying to get a second sub out of yours truly - it's a good job I put my name on the £10 note! Though what it certainly does show is that our finances are clearly in very good hands!

They say 'the sun always shines on the righteous' and so it did for our Friday American Greensomes fun competition. It was like a sunny spring day with no wind or rain and brought most of the members out of their 'winter blues'!

In teams of two, each player drives and then both plays their partner's ball, but then decide who is going to play the best third ball and alternate thereafter on that one ball. The combined handicap is then halved.

Poor Geoff Hughes, who lost his teeth again, could not get to grips with the rules, but his team did manage a fine score of 31 points.

However, that was not good enough to get on the podium with burly Alan Vincent and well built Simon Wellington sneaking top place with a solid 40 points.

Not surprisingly, the favourites, long hitters, Robbie Robinson and Brian Thompson were just pipped on the last green and had to settle for second place with a great score of 39 points.

Chris Walker, helped by Bunny Hanson's high handicap, managed third position with 37, but only on countback over the final six holes.

Three teams carded twos; namely Tony Strong and Gerry Turner, Rob Heard and John Perky Purdy and good friends Nigel Garwood and Richard Orsman.

Nigel and Richard had a very interesting game with Richard, at the start, opening a brand new sleeve of balls, but he was taking a chance knowing that Nigel would be playing his ball for the second shot. You guessed it, Nigel promptly lost all three of them and another two of his own. Surprisingly they remain firm friends!