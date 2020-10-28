Axe Cliff annual Tic Toc Trophy joy for the ladies
PUBLISHED: 07:12 28 October 2020
Archant
The past Axe Cliff Golf Club week was a busy one for both Seniors and ladies’, writes Dave Bruce.
The first action of the week was the playing of the annual Tic Toc Trophy which is contested by the Seniors and the ladies and has been held by the men for a number of years, hence the extra nine courtesy shots that the Seniors have to give, plus the handicap differences.
Well, there’s good news and bad news for the ladies in as much as they won this year.
However, the down side is that next year, they will see their courtesy shot count drop to eight!
It was certainly a ‘close contest’ for both ladies’ captain Barbara Cummings and stand-in Seniors’ captain Mick Swann, were waiting nervously in the clubhouse for the last result which would decide the winners.
That last pair out for the ladies was the strong partnership of Jo Hopgood and Karin Cox, who somehow managed to find their ball on the 16th and had to take a drop, but a great chip from Karin and an even better putt from Jo finally sunk Dave Bruce and Geoff Hughes, who fought bravely, but the 15 shots they had to give was just too much!
It all left the ladies’ winning the overall meeting 4-2.
On Thursday, Simon Wellington and Stuart Mackie played out the final Scratch Cup quarter-final tie.
I am told this was a most enjoyable contest, played in the best of spirits and it was Stuart who emerged as the winner and he will now meet Gerry Binmore in the semi-final with a place in the final to take on club treasurer Bill Polley in the final.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.