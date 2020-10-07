Advanced search

Axe Cliff Away Day switched to Honiton and enjoyed by all

PUBLISHED: 09:58 07 October 2020

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Last Wednesday, the Axe Cliff ladies were due to play their rearranged Away Day at Teign Valley (it had previously been set to be played earlier in the year before the ‘lockdown’ put an end to golf), but captain, Barbara Cummings, very sensibly decided to move it to Tuesday owing to the weather forecast, writes Dave Bruce.

Unfortunately Teign Valley could not accommodate the change, but Barbara was instead able to secure tee times at Honiton.

Her hard work was rewarded with some lovely sun shine and, once again, Barbara was very generous in giving everyone a ball marker to start with.

The winners were Stella Thompson, probably playing with a Srixon, and partners Jo Donmall and Helen Kenworthy, who carded an excellent 72 points.

The runners-up were the threesome of Caroline Bond, Karin Cox and Pauline Willis.

Stella also managed to win nearest the pin in two on the 10th hole while Karin won nearest the pin in three on the 16th.

They all had to show their scores for four holes and the winner, who also had the only two of the day, was last year’s captain Jill Wellington.

After the results were announced, vice captain, Anne Jarvis, said a few words of thanks to Barbara while Sandra Walker presented her with a lovely Autumnal bunch of flowers.

