Axe Cliff bowmaker success for Bill Polley, Terry Jessup and Steve Gibson

Axe Cliff’s new captain Mick Swann (centre) with Bill Polley (left) and Steve Gibson who, together with Terry Jessup (not present when the photo was taken) after their Bowmake competition win. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

An excellent turnout enjoyed calm and dry conditions, which always show off our course to its best, with breathtaking views of the Jurassic Coast, wonderful Axe Valley and Portland to the east, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Once again, a great fun game known as a Bowmaker was chosen, with teams of three deciding on the best team member with sound memory and organisation to keep score.

Not all of us can remember that only one score counted on the first six holes then increasing to two scores to count on the next six leaving a nervous all three to count on the last six.

A sure way of losing friends or influencing people and making certain that everyone keeps an eye on each other’s balls!

Vice captain Rob Grove realised that we all needed help and carefully provided all with cards suitably annotated, the day before, which was much appreciated.

My favourites – being the long, the short and the tall – Bill Polley, Terry Jessup and Steve Gibson were the worthy overall winners with an amazing 79 points, the equivalent of a nett seven under par.

I imagine that 2006 captain Terry kept the score, relying on his experience, with treasurer Bill Polley’s watchful eye on the figures, leaving big hitter Steve to concentrate on finding his ball.

In second spot came that experienced trio and all former captains of Rob Grove, Chris Walker and Gilbert Cox on 75 points.

Third place went down to a two way countback on 73 points won by Gerry Turner, Malcolm Glass and young Paul Curtin from Dave Sammons, Bob Berry and Ian Crawford. It was good to see new captain Mick Swann giving out the results after only 10 points of order and congratulating the winners.