Axe Cliff Brian Abbot trophy success for Brian Thompson and John Hanna

The Axe Cliff Brian Abbot trophy winners, Brian Thompson (left) and John Hanna. Picture; MALCOLM GLASS Archant

Last Friday saw some 22 Axe Cliff pairings head out onto the course to compete for The Brian Abbott Shield, writes Dave Bruce.

The trophy was presented to the club by Mrs Abbott in 2001.

It’s normally held in March, but earlier this year, what with a combination of first the weather and then Covid-19, the competition was postponed.

For some reason, last year’s winners, Nigel Garwood and Richard Orsman, were not able to defend their title.

Now, I have been given various stories as to why Nigel would want me to run with the headline ‘ Garwood and Orsman robbed of BA Shield’!

The truth of the matter is that Nigel, Richard and Adrian Bishop were chosen by DVGA representative Brian Thompson to represent the club in the Winter Series and as such, played their first game at Stover last Friday instead.

As for the Brian Abbot Shield, well, that was won by Brian Thompson and John Hanna.

The winning foursomes score was 33 points with 20 scored on the first nine.

Close behind came Terry Jessup and Bob Berry with 32 points and, in third spot, we had Paul Curtin and Mick Swann on 31 points. Foursomes can be a tricky game with the taking of alternative shots leaving you often in a position you have never seen before hence the relatively low scores.

There were only a pair of twos recorded, one scored by Terry Atkins and the other by Bunny Hanson, on the 11th after a great tee shot from Bunny.

Terry has only been a member for three years and is a lovely London character born in Penge. He came to us as the reigning club champion of his former club, Great Yarmouth and Caister, so is one to watch!