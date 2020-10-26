Advanced search

Axe Cliff Brian Abbot trophy success for Brian Thompson and John Hanna

PUBLISHED: 12:50 26 October 2020

The Axe Cliff Brian Abbot trophy winners, Brian Thompson (left) and John Hanna. Picture; MALCOLM GLASS

The Axe Cliff Brian Abbot trophy winners, Brian Thompson (left) and John Hanna. Picture; MALCOLM GLASS

Archant

Last Friday saw some 22 Axe Cliff pairings head out onto the course to compete for The Brian Abbott Shield, writes Dave Bruce.

The trophy was presented to the club by Mrs Abbott in 2001.

It’s normally held in March, but earlier this year, what with a combination of first the weather and then Covid-19, the competition was postponed.

For some reason, last year’s winners, Nigel Garwood and Richard Orsman, were not able to defend their title.

Now, I have been given various stories as to why Nigel would want me to run with the headline ‘ Garwood and Orsman robbed of BA Shield’!

The truth of the matter is that Nigel, Richard and Adrian Bishop were chosen by DVGA representative Brian Thompson to represent the club in the Winter Series and as such, played their first game at Stover last Friday instead.

As for the Brian Abbot Shield, well, that was won by Brian Thompson and John Hanna.

The winning foursomes score was 33 points with 20 scored on the first nine.

Close behind came Terry Jessup and Bob Berry with 32 points and, in third spot, we had Paul Curtin and Mick Swann on 31 points. Foursomes can be a tricky game with the taking of alternative shots leaving you often in a position you have never seen before hence the relatively low scores.

There were only a pair of twos recorded, one scored by Terry Atkins and the other by Bunny Hanson, on the 11th after a great tee shot from Bunny.

Terry has only been a member for three years and is a lovely London character born in Penge. He came to us as the reigning club champion of his former club, Great Yarmouth and Caister, so is one to watch!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff Brian Abbot trophy success for Brian Thompson and John Hanna

The Axe Cliff Brian Abbot trophy winners, Brian Thompson (left) and John Hanna. Picture; MALCOLM GLASS

Basson at the double as Fishermen net derby win at Seaton

Action from the Beer Albion versus Seaton Joma Devon & Eeter League game that the Fishermen won 3-1. Picture; SARAH MCCABE

Dunkeswell Rovers beaten at home by East Budleigh

The Dunkeswell Rovers team that this season is playing in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East. Picture; DUNKESWELL ROVERS FC

Upottery battle well and take positives from defeat to Colyton

Kieran Conway (left) and Owen McCreadie-Taylor, who shared the Highfield Garage Man of the Match award in Upottery's 5-0 home defeat to Colyton. Picture; UPOTTERY FC

Sidmouth Croquet Club duo honoured with Croquet Association Diploma awards

The Croquet Association Diploma that has been awarded to David and Nacy Temple of Sidmouth Croquert Club. Picture SIDMOUTH CROQUET CLUB