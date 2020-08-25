Axe Cliff Captain’s Day success for Roger Hill

Axe Cliff Captain's Day winner Roger Hill. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

Following the recent very successful Captain’s Day event in which nearly all the seniors’ competed and supported our popular and overworked captain, Rob Grove, our top photographer, Brian Thompson, was on hand to take a wonderful picture of winner Roger Hill, writes Dave Bruce.

Axe Cliff golfer Dave Bruce on his barge holiday with Evesham Golf Club course in the background. Picture JAMES BRUCE Axe Cliff golfer Dave Bruce on his barge holiday with Evesham Golf Club course in the background. Picture JAMES BRUCE

Roger was, I believe, a noted statistician at Exeter University, but the only statistics he has to do these days is keeping his score on his golf rounds which he did to perfection on Captain’s Day with a brilliant display.

I have seen him on his buggy with his non playing wife walking behind him on other occasions - perhaps she has been giving him advice on angles and distance etc.

Rob very sensibly decided to postpone last Friday’s Yellow Ball Team competition, because of forecast bad weather.

It’ll now take place on September 25, which gives me a chance to take part with Geoff Hughes and Mark Wisby. I have just returned from our annual Narrowboat holiday.

This time from Worcester Marina to Stratford on Avon where normally we see a show at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, as able to moor on the Avon right opposite the Theatre.

Sadly no shows at the moment, but they are probably working on: ‘Bottoms Nightmare Covid Dream’, at present, to show on the Recreation Park opposite the Theatre.

I was banned from taking my golf clubs on the break, but I managed to get my son to take a few pictures of me looking lovingly at the fifth hole, running alongside the River Avon, at the picturesque Evesham Golf Course, whilst stalling the 15 tonne, 60 foot, ‘Taylors Crazy Frog’ without putting them off from their putting. Not a lot of people can do that!

Our ladies prior to last week’s poor conditions did manage, on a dry and warm day, play for The Rabbit Cup for handicaps over 30 which was won by Paula Heasman with 32 points with Alison Cook taking second spot with 29 on countback from Jo Hopgood. Janet Dack had to be satisfied with fourth place on 28 points.

At the same time everyone else played a two-ball better ball Stableford and the worthy winners were Jill Wellington and Margaret Kenchington with a very good score of 43 points.

They all then enjoyed some fun and banter on the decking outside the clubhouse whilst captain, Barbara Cummings, presented flowers or chocolates to celebrate all the fun games that they have had over the past couple of months.

The ladies have organised, for Monday, September 7, an Open Coffee Morning with 18 holes of golf plus tea, coffee and lovely cake and hope to have a good response as open to men and women.

We can invite guests/visitors at only £15 a head and members just £5 - a real bargain.

Our manager, Simon Wellington, advised us of another strange recent event on the course. This time we had two helicopters from the Police and Coastguard looking for some poor chap in distress.

Apparently one landed on the 16th Fairway near to the cliff whilst the other provided lighting from the sky to allow the rescue services to abseil down the cliff

to rescue the poor fellow and take him to hospital. Hope he made a full recovery. Back to the golf and we invite members and visitors to two Opens to be held on September 13 and 17.

Anyone interested can find full details on our website or just phone the club.