Axe Cliff Captain's trophy triumph for Dave Bruce

Dave Bruce receives the Axe Cliff Terry Jessop Cup from Mick Swann after his success at the captain's Trophy meeting. Picture: ROB GROVE Archant

The Axe Cliff Senior section had a busy past week, writes Dave Bruce.

The mist didn't stop the Monday Roll-Up and 15 took part. It was 'eagle-eyed' Simon Wellington who took the honours with a amazing 35 points and, as a result, he has been cut to nine in terms of his Roll-Up handicap.

Axe Cliff Seniors' captain, Mick Swann, took a team of 14, including two reserves, to Exminster where we could only muster a half point - won for the team by the reliable Mick Tomes and 'Pinky' Nick Povey. However, we did win the reserve match as our pair played on their won! It is worthy of mention that we did defeat Exminster at Axe Cliff so perhaps 'honours even' is a fair summary of this one!

On Friday, enjoying slightly cooler and windless conditions, for a change, 37 Seniors, all covered in sun cream, battled for the Captain's Trophy, originally presented to the club, by former captain and a great stalwart of the club, Terry Jessup.

Some very good scores were recorded, but none better than the 41 points scored by India's favourite golfer, Dave Bruce, who was born in India, but can't remember when he last won anything!

Adrian Bishop pushed him all the way with a solid 40 points and second was Bob Graham, enjoying a pain-free back day, with a great 39 points.

The only twos were scored by Pete Casey and John Hanna. In his acceptance speech, one made without a single joke, Dave said he was delighted to win's Terry 's Cup as he had been Terry's vice captain back in 2006 and was certain that Terry would want to fill it with champagne when he next sees him.

Dave felt that he had some professional help in winning as he played with a Srixon ball , he found a little while ago, with 'stella' printed on it and lined up his putts with 'stella' pointing at the flag.

The ball probably belongs to Stella Thompson, wife of Axe Cliff club professional Andrew, but it's mine now as it is clearly my lucky ball.

I will give Stella a ball with my name on it when I next see her. Andrew has, also, recently repaired the broken shaft on my pitching wedge which was well used in my win. I need to pay him now.