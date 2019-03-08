Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axe Cliff captain Steve Reed scores hole-in-one during Winter League meeting

PUBLISHED: 13:32 12 March 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

In the last two weeks of February, the Axe Cliff men held rounds seven and eight of their Winter League competition, writes Dave Bruce.

Round seven medal winners were, first, Steve Wakley, taking the honours on countback from Phil Hellier,.

Both players carded an amazing nett 63, leaving Steve Anning to take third place with a more respectable nett 68.

The round saw an outstanding seven twos being scored with Phil Hellier bagging a brace of twos. Matt Hall won round eight with a stableford score of 41 points and was closely followed by Steve Gibson on 40 points.

The latter, certainly showing that, despite being a senior, he can still hold his own with our younger members!

It was also good to see Alan Kenworthy on the leaders board taking third place with 39 points.

There was no twos payout, this owing to a wonderful hole-in-one achieved by new captain Steve Reed – well done, ‘Cappo’.

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Hollywood stars in Lyme Regis for new movie

Set makers have been busy creating new walls at Cobb Gate in Lyme Regis for the film. Pictures Chris Carson

Government u-turn puts bypass and homes plan at risk

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Most Read

Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam.

Large crowds cheer on The Grizzly runners

The Grizzly 2019. Ref mha 11 19TI 2019 1010235. Picture: Terry Ife

Motorist has ‘lucky escape’ as tree falls on main road between Honiton and Axminster

A motorist has had a 'lucky escape' after a tree fell on a road near Kilmington. Picture: Alliance Road Policing Team

Hollywood stars in Lyme Regis for new movie

Set makers have been busy creating new walls at Cobb Gate in Lyme Regis for the film. Pictures Chris Carson

Government u-turn puts bypass and homes plan at risk

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town in Friday night action away at Crediton United

Axminster Town player Cameron Vere who was one of the Tigers' Man of the Match award winners in the 2-0 win at Alphington. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Lacemen warm-up for ‘huge’ cup tie at Chesham by scoring 80 points at home

Honiton rugby action

Honiton Warriors Under-13s in great form on visit to Sidmouth

The Honitn RFC Under-13s. Picture HONITON RFC

Axe Cliff captain Steve Reed scores hole-in-one during Winter League meeting

Golf club and ball

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Lawrence and Barnes

golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists