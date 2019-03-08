Axe Cliff captain Steve Reed scores hole-in-one during Winter League meeting

In the last two weeks of February, the Axe Cliff men held rounds seven and eight of their Winter League competition, writes Dave Bruce.

Round seven medal winners were, first, Steve Wakley, taking the honours on countback from Phil Hellier,.

Both players carded an amazing nett 63, leaving Steve Anning to take third place with a more respectable nett 68.

The round saw an outstanding seven twos being scored with Phil Hellier bagging a brace of twos. Matt Hall won round eight with a stableford score of 41 points and was closely followed by Steve Gibson on 40 points.

The latter, certainly showing that, despite being a senior, he can still hold his own with our younger members!

It was also good to see Alan Kenworthy on the leaders board taking third place with 39 points.

There was no twos payout, this owing to a wonderful hole-in-one achieved by new captain Steve Reed – well done, ‘Cappo’.