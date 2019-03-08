Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axe Cliff catering staff impress in Monthly Medal

PUBLISHED: 09:03 24 April 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

The Axe Cliff men have produced some fine golf lately, writes Dave Bruce.

Matt Hall, after finishing second in the 10th and final round of the Winter League, was crowned league winner. In the final round, it was that well known builder, Mike Cottam, who took the honours with an astounding nett 67. Captain Steve Reed was edged into third on countback with his score of nett 70. What's more, the first three all had twos on their cards.

The 'beast from the bar', Phil Hellier, was in fine form, winning the recent Monthly Medal, in Division One with an excellent nett 65 from Andy Moore, second with nett 70.

I don't know what they put in the beer, but another member from the bar, Andy Jeffery, was second in Division Two with a fine nett 68, but surpassed by Steve Bond, better known as Caroline's husband, with an amazing nett 66. There were just a couple of twos, scored by Ian Burraston and Chris Alexander. There was also some excellent scoring in the Monthly

Stableford that was won by Steve Baker with 41points. A close second was our 'favourite' postie Paul Clode, with what was a 'first class' delivery of 40 points. Third went to the 'ever-steady' Ian Burraston with 37 points. Twos were recorded by Messrs' Clode, Morgan and Pritchard.

Most Read

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Most Read

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Bowls Club begin new outdoor season

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff catering staff impress in Monthly Medal

Golf club and ball

AVRs amongst record turnout at Seaton Parkrun

Running

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Cranbrook end league term with narrow defeat

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists