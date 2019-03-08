Axe Cliff catering staff impress in Monthly Medal

Golf club and ball Archant

The Axe Cliff men have produced some fine golf lately, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matt Hall, after finishing second in the 10th and final round of the Winter League, was crowned league winner. In the final round, it was that well known builder, Mike Cottam, who took the honours with an astounding nett 67. Captain Steve Reed was edged into third on countback with his score of nett 70. What's more, the first three all had twos on their cards.

The 'beast from the bar', Phil Hellier, was in fine form, winning the recent Monthly Medal, in Division One with an excellent nett 65 from Andy Moore, second with nett 70.

I don't know what they put in the beer, but another member from the bar, Andy Jeffery, was second in Division Two with a fine nett 68, but surpassed by Steve Bond, better known as Caroline's husband, with an amazing nett 66. There were just a couple of twos, scored by Ian Burraston and Chris Alexander. There was also some excellent scoring in the Monthly

Stableford that was won by Steve Baker with 41points. A close second was our 'favourite' postie Paul Clode, with what was a 'first class' delivery of 40 points. Third went to the 'ever-steady' Ian Burraston with 37 points. Twos were recorded by Messrs' Clode, Morgan and Pritchard.