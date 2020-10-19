Advanced search

Axe Cliff Charity Bowl is a close contest with Peter Petheridge taking the honours

PUBLISHED: 15:40 19 October 2020

Peter Petheridge after his Axe Cliff Charity Bowl win. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Archant

In dry conditions on Friday, 44 Axe Cliff Seniors, all over the age of 65, were out on the course bidding to win the annual Charity Bowl, writes Dave Bruce.

This elegant trophy was presented to the section back in the millennium year some 20 years past by the late, and lovely, Brian Wilkes - what a gentleman and popular member he was.

I shall never forget his annual barbecues in his lovely garden near the Hunters Lodge.

This year’s worthy winner of the Charity Bowl is Peter Petheridge (15) with a very good 38 points.

It was a close contest for the runner-up, Scratch Cup finalists Bill Polley also scored 38 points and was edged out of top spot on countback and third was Tony Strong, with 38 points.

I know Peter played with Mike Wickins, who was not at his best, so had to buy the coffees for him, and also Gerry Binmore, continuing his good form with 34 points.

Peter told me that he started well with a bit of a blip at the turn, but his finish of three consecutive pars, giving him nine points, probably clinched the win. Those three are probably the three most challenging finishing holes in the South West.

This month’s lucky 100 Club winner of £50 is that well-known bird lover Gerry Turner.

It’s good to see that we have new members joined following our successful Open Days and a few more planned coming up shortly. Each session is set up with a free lesson from a PGA pro for the younger visitors and ex PGA pro Andrew Thompson for the slightly older sector.

After a few holes, it’s a great finish with a free pin or glass of wine alongside a superb hotdog!

Checkout the club’s new website for all the details.

