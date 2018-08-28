Advanced search

Axe Cliff Christmas Scrumble success for trio

PUBLISHED: 11:45 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 02 January 2019

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

The weather held for the two weeks leading up to Christmas and that meant good conditions for the playing of the Axe Cliff Christmas Stableford Fayre, writes Dave Bruce.

Young Harvey Gibbons was the overall winner on 41 points and he was closely followed by Nigel Pritchard and Steve Reed, both on 38 points, with Nigel getting second place over the back nine.

In total there were an amazing seven twos scored with Paul Clode, understandably weary after sorting out all our Christmas cards in the local mailing office, getting one of them, as did Mike Cottam, taking a well-deserved break from building. Steve Reed bagged two twos and there were also twos recorded by Alan Kenworthy, Tristian Wakely and Andy Trivett.

On the Sunday before Christmas, a good contingent (with a couple of ladies) fought for The Christmas Scrumble and, once again, there were some first class results.

The top Scrumblers turned out to be the favourites, Steve Baker, Tristian Wakely and Mike Cottam with a nett 59.6.

Next home, and in hot pursuit of the leaders, were the ‘much fancied’ team of Chris Alexander, Ian Burraston and Dave Steele on nett 62.1.

Alan Kennedy and wife Helen, with a little help from Paul Clode, came a respectable third on nett 63.3.

The ‘Beasts from the Bar’ – Phil Hellier and Basil Martin – with Andrew Jeffery, took fourth spot with a nett 63.8.

To give you an idea of how good the weather was, there were an amazing nine twos, scored by Messrs Baker, Anning, Mackie, Kenworthy, Martin and Chris Glover while one player, Ian Burraston, bagged a brace of twos.

