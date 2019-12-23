Axe Cliff Christmas Shotgun success for Simon Wellington

Axe Cliff seniors' (left to right) Rob Grove, Simon Wellington and captain, Mick Swann in festive attire. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

The Axe Cliff seniors, like golfers the length and breadth of the county, have battled the wet weather once again over the past week, writes Dave Bruce.

Hardy beings we be and we managed to get out and played our latest Roll Up, albeit with understandably fewer numbers than usual.

What's more, Santa, as promised, did serve up a dry course for our Friday gathering, which was to contest a Shotgun Stableford with 30 plus taking part.

Given the volume of rain of late it was amazing how good the greens were still, but you had to 'hit' your putts.

The only disappointment was the ban on buggies, which meant a few of our number were unable to play.

As for the results, Simon Wellington continued with his good form and won with a fantastic score of 40 points.

A close second was young Gerry Binmore with a fine 38 and third was 'Mr Consistent', Brian Thompson with a hard-fought 37 points.

Somewhat surprising was the fact that none of the top three registered a two and that honour fell to Dave Weston who was the only person to get one but, I am relaibly informed, he did have a new putter to put through its paces!

With no expense spared, bottles of whisky were won in the 'nearest the pin' competitions on all the par three holes; seven, 11, 14 and 18, and the prizes were bagged by Paul 'Eggman' Curtin, Steve 'Ram' Gibson, Paul 'Red Trousers' McGuire and Adrian 'My Lord' Bishop.

Post play, captain Mick Swann laid on a delightful buffet which we all enjoyed and vice captain Rob Grove organised hot mulled wine to warm us all up.

To keep with tradition, winner Simon said a few words thanking us for our support throughout the year, which makes his life easier and has helped him to play a lot more golf to improve his performance.

Captain Mick Swann then thanked all the hard working staff for so expertly looking after the course, the bar and most importantly the food throughout the year.

Lots of Christmas cards were exchanged at this wonderful club. Axe Cliff Golf Club would like to thank the Midweek Herald for putting up with my reports throughout 2019.

May the course be with you all throughout the coming year and beyond…