Axe Cliff Covid 19 Cup success for Steve and Caroline Bond

Steve and Caroline Bond, who won the Axe Cliff Golf Club 2020 Covid Cup. Picture; STEVE BOND Archant

Axe Cliff lady captain Barbara Cummings organised, over the last two Wednesday’s, what will be known as the Covid 19 Cup, writes Dave Bruce.

The format chosen was two rounds of better-ball.

All the ladies took part and there was a little help from the senior section for any lady needing a partner.

I am however, surprised that it appears that it was the husband and wife pairings that did the best, this ‘despite’ Lockdown and the obvious ‘getting under each others feet all day’ syndrome that sits with us during this pandemic.

Back to the golf and the worthy winners were Steve and Caroline Bond with a fantastic score of 95 points.

I am told that Caroline did the bulk of the scoring in the second round, chalking up no fewer than 50 points.

Steve did, however, set the tone for the day with a magnificent eagle two on the 224-yard par four first hole.

Knowing his chipping, he must have driven the green and missed all three surrounding bunkers before then sinking the putt.

The pair won two bottles of wine and the cup.

Another married couple, Anne and Tony Jarvis, were a very good second with 88 points and that saw them take the chocolates prize.

Each team was, sensibly, only allowed to win one prize which meant the Kenworthys won week one’s potted plant prize while former captain Jo Donmall and treasurer Bill Polley, took the golf socks and new balls respectively, for their week two success.