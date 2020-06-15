Advanced search

Axe Cliff Covid 19 Cup success for Steve and Caroline Bond

PUBLISHED: 11:18 15 June 2020

Steve and Caroline Bond, who won the Axe Cliff Golf Club 2020 Covid Cup. Picture; STEVE BOND

Steve and Caroline Bond, who won the Axe Cliff Golf Club 2020 Covid Cup. Picture; STEVE BOND

Archant

Axe Cliff lady captain Barbara Cummings organised, over the last two Wednesday’s, what will be known as the Covid 19 Cup, writes Dave Bruce.

The format chosen was two rounds of better-ball.

All the ladies took part and there was a little help from the senior section for any lady needing a partner.

I am however, surprised that it appears that it was the husband and wife pairings that did the best, this ‘despite’ Lockdown and the obvious ‘getting under each others feet all day’ syndrome that sits with us during this pandemic.

Back to the golf and the worthy winners were Steve and Caroline Bond with a fantastic score of 95 points.

I am told that Caroline did the bulk of the scoring in the second round, chalking up no fewer than 50 points.

Steve did, however, set the tone for the day with a magnificent eagle two on the 224-yard par four first hole.

Knowing his chipping, he must have driven the green and missed all three surrounding bunkers before then sinking the putt.

The pair won two bottles of wine and the cup.

Another married couple, Anne and Tony Jarvis, were a very good second with 88 points and that saw them take the chocolates prize.

Each team was, sensibly, only allowed to win one prize which meant the Kenworthys won week one’s potted plant prize while former captain Jo Donmall and treasurer Bill Polley, took the golf socks and new balls respectively, for their week two success.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Noise complaints threaten pub’s weekend trade

The owners of PJs Social Club, Julie and Pat Nield.

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Violent boyfriend jailed after attacks on women in East Devon

Christopher Cripps

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Noise complaints threaten pub’s weekend trade

The owners of PJs Social Club, Julie and Pat Nield.

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Violent boyfriend jailed after attacks on women in East Devon

Christopher Cripps

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff Covid 19 Cup success for Steve and Caroline Bond

Steve and Caroline Bond, who won the Axe Cliff Golf Club 2020 Covid Cup. Picture; STEVE BOND

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

South West support launched for elderly suffering abuse

The Relationships Later in Life tool kit can help guide older people who are experiencing domestic abuse.

Beer Albion receive ‘Pitch Preperation’ grant

Football, genric picture.
Drive 24