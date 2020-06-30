Axe Cliff Covid-19 Waltz joy for Simon Wellington, Andy Hopgood and Nick Jones

Last Friday saw the staging of the Covid-19 Waltz competition, writes Dave Bruce.

The format is one of teams of three competing with on player to count on hole one, two on hole two and three on hole three and this sequence is repeated across the next 15 holes.

I can vouch for some ‘Dad Dancing’ taking place, but not by the ‘twinkle toes’ of the team comprising of Simon Wellington, Andy Hopgood and Nick Jones.

Simon’s team returned a fantastic score of 83 points which saw them win the competition by a single point from Chris Read, Richard Bush and Paul Hilder.

The top two teams finished well ahead of the field. Third place, with 75 points, were the trio of Brian Thompson, Steve Gibson and Dave Morgan.

Nick Jones, a relatively new member at the club, summed up his team’s performance by stating: “I must admit I entered this competition with some trepidation.

“Playing in a competition with two people I hadn’t played with before, plus one of them being the guy who runs the golf club, left me full of nerves.

“As a 28 handicapper, the thought of fluffing a simple point to cost us a win left me shaking.”

He continued: “Of course I was worrying needlessly!

“A decent drive off the first allowed me to start breathing again and, as always is the case at Axe Cliff, by the time we reached the first green two people I had never played with before had become great golfing companions.

“That is why I am an Axe Cliff golfer. It is such a friendly place, not just fellow golfers, but all the staff there who work so hard to keep the place going.

“With the encouragement of my playing partners I settled down and even hit the green on the long par three seventh hole for the first time in my two and a half year time with the club.

“It was a great day and I offer heartfelt thanks to the lovely people that make it all happen.”

A brace of twos were scored during the competition, scored by Richard Bush and Richard Orsman, and both recorded on the 11th hole.

I must close in saying I have not seen the course and indeed the greens, looking so good as they do right now and so a big ‘shout out’ and grateful thanks to the army of volunteers who help each day in that particular area of Axe Cliff Golf Club life.