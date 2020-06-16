Axe Cliff Covid Stableford competition success for Nigel Tarr

The past week was a busy one for the Axe Cliff seniors who were able to enjoy the best of the weather earlier in the week, writes Dave Bruce.

Axe Cliff Golf Club's Nigel Tarr. Picture: LINNEA TARR Axe Cliff Golf Club's Nigel Tarr. Picture: LINNEA TARR

It was good to see our former young manager, Dave Quinn, playing with ‘Greener’ and company last Tuesday.

He is certainly greyer, but has not lost his lovely Brummie accent and boyish charm!

He now, I believe, looks after a Community Centre in the Exeter area.

What’s more, I also even saw Stuart Mackie twice in the week, each time playing with Alan ‘from the Valleys’ Morgan.

Stuart has only retired a matter of weeks from bus driving and is clearly thoroughly enjoying himself.

It was also so good to see Also good to see Roger Hill in his buggy with his lovely daughter walking alongside him enjoying our views.

Despite the weather forecast, some 48 members entered our second Covid Stableford competition, organised by our overworked captain Rob Grove and, I think, all got in before the weather deteriorated about 1.30pm. I know the time exactly as Geoff Hughes, myself and Mark Wisby were just about to tee off on the 10th when the heavens opened and it was difficult trying to put on our wet gear in a gale force wind so we decided to call it a day.

One member did amazingly well, winning with a very good score given the conditions, of 39 points.

The member in question is top chef Nigel Tarr and I will quote what he had to say when I asked him how

he did it: “Well Dave, being a member of Axe Cliff Golf Club has been one of the highlights since moving from Sweden to Seaton.

“They are a great bunch of lovely people and a management team who care.

“I did well last Friday, mainly due to my playing partner Malcolm Reynolds, who pushed me all the way.

“The highlight of my game was the tee shot on hole seven, landing just nine inches from the hole from where I was able to putt out to land a two.”

He continued: “As you know, my wife Linnea and I took over that well-established Bed & Breakfast business, Holmleigh House in Sea Hill from former Mayor, Gaynor. Lockdown, and we have, of course, been forced to close the business for the time being, but I like to look on the positive side.

“Having been a chef all my life, I love cooking and get my meat from Ron the butcher and fresh fish from Just Fish, both who are to be found in Seaton.

“I really cannot understand why there are not half mile queues outside these two shops – their product range is such quality.

“Linnea and I have worked together since we bought our first restaurant, L’Epicure, in Soho, in the mid 1970s and so, a ‘time out’ right now, is probably a just reward.

“It all means that as lockdown continued, our life will continue in similar format to; chess, backgammon, reading and TV, often finished by the two of us sharing our Sauna the Swedish Way with a couple of cold beers.”

I said ‘Amen to that’ - but did send a note to myself to get his full life story one day.

Back to the competition and, taking second place was Richard Orsman with a fine 34 points, leaving Bill Polley to again take third spot with 33 points, this on countback from Paul Curtin, Malcolm Glass and Tony Strong.

As for the other twos that were scored.... Rob Grove bagged one on the long par three 14th hole while an astonishing lob wedge of some 50 yards from Nigel Garwood on the 18th - he thought he had over hit the green until someone pointed out that it had, somehow, fallen into the hole – gave him a two.

My view is that Nigel hit the tree behind the green and it rolled onto the green for some 20 yards before finishing in the hole. Whatever route it took it was still a coveted two!

Thanks, as ever for reading and remember, ‘Stay Alert’.