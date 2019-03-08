Axe Cliff crowned East Devon Champions and cup winners in their 125th anniversary year

Members of the Axe Cliff men�s A team who ended the club�s 125th anniversary year as East Devon League champions for the first time in 30 years. Picture: STEVEN WAKELEY Archant

The Axe Cliff men's ended their year in style with the A team winning the East Devon League for the first time in 30 years, writes Dave Bruce.

Members of the Axe Cliff men�s B team who ended the club�s 125th anniversary year as East Devon Cup winners. Picture: STEVEN WAKELEY Members of the Axe Cliff men�s B team who ended the club�s 125th anniversary year as East Devon Cup winners. Picture: STEVEN WAKELEY

The league is played on a monthly basis between teams from Sidmouth, Honiton, Teign Valley, Exminster, Fingle Glen, Bovey Tracey and Axe Cliff.

Matches are played at each club once with the home clubs not playing in that round It is played in pairs with five teams per club on a match play basis with the lowest handicapper in each individual game receiving no shots and the other three playing off the difference from him limited to 18.

Axe Cliff were mighty close to a 100 per cent 6-0 success. However the last game was lost, probably, because there was no pressure, as, prior to the contest the league had already been 'won' in mathematical terms.

Our team saw over 20 members involved at some stage during the season and all played a part in the ultimate overall success.

Team captain, young Tristan Wakeley said: "It's certainly been a very enjoyable and hard-fought year! We were all a little disappointed to go so close the previous year which provided the spark and determination to see us through this year.

"It is especially rewarding to claim the league title during our 125th year as a club."

Not content with that success, the Axe Cliff B team won the East Devon Cup. This is a competition contested by Honiton, Sidmouth, East Devon and Axe Cliff.

Ten players from each club play stableford four-balls with a three-quarter handicap allowance with the best six scores counting towards a final total. There's a minimum handicap permitted in this competition of 10.

Axe Cliff secured the title by a narrow margin of two points, helped hugely by club captain, Steve 'Ronnie' Read, who was top scorer on the day with 31 points which, was a magnificent effort bearing in mind the awful conditions and his recent handicap cut.

The whole men's section of the club celebrated both achievements with a special 'shotgun' start last Sunday after which all enjoyed a wonderful buffet supplied by our top chef Wendy and her team. Post fine feeding, a few beers were certainly sunk!