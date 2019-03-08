Advanced search

Axe Cliff Cup joy for Helen Kenworthy

PUBLISHED: 08:11 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 01 November 2019

Golf generic picture

Golf generic picture

Archant

The weather didn't stop our ladies playing the last round of the Axe Cliff Cup with an England Golf medal, writes Dave Bruce.

As always, it was closely competed for with top honours going to Helen Kenworthy with a net 74 from Caroline Bond taking second spot on net 75.

Anne Jarvis was third with a net 79.

The overall champion, where the best three out of a possible five strokeplay rounds were aggregated, was Caroline Bond on 230 well clear of Pat Ayshford with 239 taking second place and Margaret Kenchington on 240 coming third.

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

Beehive deal could be scuppered as fresh dispute arises following crunch talks

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2173. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Beehive deal could be scuppered as fresh dispute arises following crunch talks

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2173. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A perfect evening’ for Honiton Carnival

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3055. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff Cup joy for Helen Kenworthy

Golf generic picture

Axminster will remember the fallen

A service of remembrance was held at Axminster last year tot mark 100 years since the ending of The Great War. Picture: Chris Carson

Otterettes all set for Friday night derby under the Budleigh Salterton floodlights

Football on pitch

Ottery looking to end run of away defeats at Roselands

Football on pitch

Exeter Racecourse set to highlight the work of the Devon Air Ambulance at November meeting

Kate Adlam and Paul Robinson, paramedics with Devon Air Ambulance at the Exeter Racecourse which is holding a Charity Race Day on Sunday, November 24, at which the work of the Air Ambulance will be show cased. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists