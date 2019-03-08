Axe Cliff Cup joy for Helen Kenworthy
PUBLISHED: 08:11 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 01 November 2019
Archant
The weather didn't stop our ladies playing the last round of the Axe Cliff Cup with an England Golf medal, writes Dave Bruce.
As always, it was closely competed for with top honours going to Helen Kenworthy with a net 74 from Caroline Bond taking second spot on net 75.
Anne Jarvis was third with a net 79.
The overall champion, where the best three out of a possible five strokeplay rounds were aggregated, was Caroline Bond on 230 well clear of Pat Ayshford with 239 taking second place and Margaret Kenchington on 240 coming third.