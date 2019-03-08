Advanced search

Axe Cliff Daily Mail Foursomes success for Sandra Walker and Barbara Cummings

PUBLISHED: 12:02 17 October 2019

The weather held last Wednesday and so the Axe Cliff ladies were able to compete for The Daily Mail Foursomes - and it certainly proved to be a closely contested competition, writes Dave Bruce.

Former captains Sandra Walker and Barbara Cummings took the honours with 29 points - but only just - as a close second were present captain Jill Wellington and last year's captain Caroline Bond, with their score being 27 points.

Paula Heasman and Jo Hopgood also returned a score of 27 points, but took third place on countback.

Stella Thompson, with STELLA stencilled on her Srixon to help her putting by lining her name towards the hole, and her young partner Di Rogers,came fourth on 26 points.

