Axe Cliff December Medal joy for Nigel Pritchard

Golf club and ball Archant

A good contingent of Axe Cliff men managed the challenging weather conditions in the December Medal and scored well, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Division One honours went to Nigel Pritchard, who returned a fine nett 69.

However, in a close contest he was closely followed by Mike Cottam and Stuart Mackie, who had to be separated by their scores on the back nine as both came home with nett 70s.

There were similar close encounters in Division Two with Tom Spencer taking top spot, again with the back nine scores coming into play, from young Harvey Gibbons, with both the top two returning nett 69s.

Alan Cooper was left to rue a few makeable (but missed) putts and had to settle for third spot with his nett 70.

Quite stunningly, there were no fewer than six twos, scored by Steve Gibson, Alan Cooper, Ian Burraston, Tom Spencer, Steve Anning, and Craig Trivett. Unfortunately, Tom Cobley couldn’t play.