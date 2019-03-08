Axe Cliff duo of Bond and Thompson make Daily Mail Foursomes progress

Axe Cliff ladies braved the windy conditions to contest the latest round of their England Golf Medals, writes Dave Bruce.

Stella Thompson continued her good form to win from Caroline Bond, with Jo Hopgood taking third, edging Paula Heasman into fourth place.

In the midweek County Prize Par competition, the wind was still relentless, but at least the sun was out!

Margaret Kenchington took first from Caroline Bond (who could well be asking ‘why am I always second this year?’) and Helen Kenworthy was third.

As it was the weather that won on both occasions it was felt that the scores were irrelevant.

Caroline [Bond], however, showed her mettle and skill on Thursday when she paired up with Stella [Thompson] to win their Daily Mail Foursomes competition on the 18th hole, defeating a pairing from Sidmouth in the process.

The match was rescheduled to Axe Cliff as the Sidmouth course was closed owing to the weather.

Good luck in the next round ladies.