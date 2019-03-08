Axe Cliff Ex Captain's Cup win for Sandra Walker

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The annual Axe Cliff Ex Captain's Cup was contested last week, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Played as a Stableford, it was won by Sandra Walker, a fitting winner given her exceptional form of late.

The midweek was not at its best, but it did not stop our hardy lady members who won medals last year and, hence, are eligible to play for the Lorraine Cup.

I must confess that I do not know the history of this cup, but I do know a story that ends in song: "I can see clearly now Lor- raine has gone"!

This year it ran alongside the Monthly Medal and next round of the Axe Cliff Cup.

The results, for both competitions were; in first place was Paula Heasman with a fine net 73 and second, with a net 76 was Sandra Walker.

Next came Helen Kenworthy and Caroline Bond, both with net 78's; Helen bagging third place on countback.