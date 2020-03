Axe Cliff father-and-son pairing make progress in the Daily Mail Foursomes

Richard (right) and Harvey Gibbons, the father-and-son Axe Cliff pairing after their win in the Daily Mail Foursomes first round tie against a strong pairing from Woodbury. Picture: PHIL HELLIER Archant

Axe Cliff’s famous father-and-son pairing of Richard and Harvey Gibbons were making headlines last week.

The pair had a tremendous home win of seven-and-six in their Daily Mail Foursomes first round tie against a strong pairing from Woodbury.

We wish them well in the next round and look forward to hearing about their future progress.