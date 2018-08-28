Axe Cliff festive competition win for the ‘presents’

Axe Cliff’s new lady captain, Jill Wellington, clearly has the ‘magic touch’ when it comes to weather, for the first Wednesday meeting of her tenure was blessed with decent weather with the sun ‘peeping out’ for most, if not all of the day’s action, writes Dave Bruce.

However, even though the sun did its best, the wind proved once again to be the ‘old foe’, but 15 holes were played in what was contested as a stableford competition played in threes.

The cunning plan was to give each player a picture of an elf, a present or a stocking, on their card, but not finding out, until the result, which ladies were in their team.

This helped build the suspense and made for an exciting finish with two teams vying for top spot.

It proved to be a close thing for countback was called into play and it led to the ‘presents’, namely Paula Heasman, Caroline Bond, Barbara Cummings, Di Rogers and Stella Thompson, taking top spot with 111 points.

Second were the ‘elfs’ of Jill Wellington, Helen Gaudie, Jo Hopgood, Anne Jarvis and Sandra Walker, edged into the runners-up slot on countback after they also scored 11 points.

In third place came the ‘black laced’ stockings, all rolled down, with 97 points.

Everyone involved then enjoyed a post-golf buffet that helped to round off a truly amazing pre-Christmas competition day.