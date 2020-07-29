Advanced search

Axe Cliff Founder’s Trophy success for Richard Bush

PUBLISHED: 10:03 29 July 2020

Axe Cliff Founders Trophy winner Richard Bush. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON

Axe Cliff seniors had cloudy, but warm weather for the playing of The Founder’s Trophy, writes Dave Bruce.

It was played as a Medford which is a clever combination of both medal and stableford scoring which naturally left Chris walker with a few hours of additional checking!

The first nine holes are played as a medal less a player’s handicap for those nine, then you take away the total stableford scores on the next nine from the net medal – simple enough...!

Anyway, once the checking was all completed the winner was Richard Bush (34) with an outstanding score of just 10 points.

I am reliably told that was equivalent to a handicap of 25/26 so Richard was some eight shots better than his 34 handicap so he will probably see his handicap cut.

It was all very close in terms of the minor places with a number of players on 16 points. Alan Morgan took second place while Bernard Hanson, who scored an excellent 23 points on the back nine, was third.

Also, on 16 points were treasurer, Billy Polley and Dave Weston, who had 19 and 18 respectively on their back nine.

The day also served up three twos, all recorded on the 11th hole with the players concerned being Steve Gibson, Brian Thompson and Mike Wickins. Apparently three, those of David Lacey, Stuart Mackie and Ron Bragg went missing, if anyone finds them please now destroy!

I was pleased to see Steve’s young grandson, Leo from Hull, helping him again during the week on watering duties.

I wonder how many mackerel and/or bass they caught down at the harbour this week?

The wife of one of our members is passionately trying to get Parliament to sensibly debate the possible re-opening of Community Hospitals.

Since we lost Seaton Hospital many of the vulnerable are now faced with a round trip of some 50-miles to Exeter by public transport which can be very difficult and distressing.

As a community, we have raised thousands over the years to support Seaton Hospital.

This, in my view and many others, is vitally important at a time when we continually see extra pressure on our district hospital beds mounting over recent difficult Winters and now Covid-19.

To get such a debate you need 100k signatures on any petition so I added mine and anyone else who wishes to can do so at https://petition.uk/petitions/319223 , One thing we have learnt in this difficult time is that people come before money and how much we value and support our wonderful NHS.

