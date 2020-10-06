Axe Cliff Golf Club and all it has to offer

Axe Cliff Golf Club is a fine place to play a round. Picture: AXE CLIFF GOLF CLUB Archant

For many years, golf was seen as the preserve of middle-aged gentlemen and clubs were off limits for most of the population.

All that changed a few years ago and golf clubs now welcome all, men and women and players of all ages.

Joining fees have largely disappeared and golf club fees now represent excellent value for money.

Take Axe Cliff Golf Club for example, if you play just twice a week on average over a year it works out at just £6.25 for each round.

As each round takes about three-and-a-half hours and you will walk five miles, this represents excellent value for money.

In fact, most members average more rounds than that, using the long days in the summer and given the fact the course remains in good condition throughout the year.

Another benefit of membership is that you don’t have to play 18 holes, you can play as many or as few as your time permits and many members will go out in the late afternoon and early evening just for an hour or so, playing five to seven holes in that time.

Going back to the five-mile walk aspect, the health benefits of moderate intensity physical activity as recommended for children, adults and older adults can help you live longer and also promotes physical and mental health. Golf typically involves a mixture of exercise intensities such as turning, stretching and hitting, and that five-mile walk covers recommended the 10,000 steps and burns 900 calories.

Golf can help people meet, and exceed minimum health and government recommendations for ‘Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity.’

The fact that golf is played by 55 million people around the world from ages four to 104, is not just due to the health benefits though.

It for the fun, the challenge and the social benefits of playing with and talking to a wide range of people.

Research has shown that golfers not only live an average of five years longer, but also live healthier, happier lives.

Because of the pandemic, many sports are not able to be played. Golf can be seen as a safe sport.

Outdoors, players are able to stay at least two metres away from each other and you only touch your own equipment.

Axe Cliff is a community golf club just on the outskirts of the town of Seaton.

It provides a natural golf course that is built around the land as it existed before golf was invented and makes the most of the local landscape.

The views of the sea, the coastline and the Axe Valley are spectacular and just being on the course can lift your spirits.

The clubhouse is open and friendly, with a great view over Seaton beach and it has a great mixture of people of all ages who will make you feel welcome.

Coaching is available, so no previous experience is required and the various ‘roll ups’ where you just turn up and play with one or two other members are a great way to meet other people.

New players shouldn’t be afraid of their lack of experience either.

Golf is also one of the few games where people of different abilities can play against each other in a meaningful way.

The handicap system, which now goes up to 54 for men and women, means that someone who has just started can play, and beat, an expert golfer.

Axe Cliff has some vacancies for new members and is having three open days in October so that the local community can come and see for themselves what golf is about. Whether you are a new golfer, a lapsed gofer or a current golfer, come and see what Axe Cliff can offer you.

For more information visit the club website axecliffgolfclub.com or email stewardsataxecliffgc@gmail.com