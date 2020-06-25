Axe Cliff Golf Club boosted by Sport England grant

Golf club and ball Archant

Axe Cliff Golf Club manager Simon Wellington, reported some wonderful news to members last week, writes Dave Bruce.

It is that Sport England have listed the club as a beneficiary of a sizeable ‘hardship grant’ and grateful thanks must go to Kyle Phillpots for his help in our application.

Golf Clubs, as I understand it, are not usually successful with such applications.

Well done - and thank you, Kyle and Simon.

Our generous landlord, Robert Loveridge, who recently provided us with our lovely new smooth tarmac road up to the carpark, is now looking at how we can improve our watering, so, watch this space!

He has also given us access to an exciting presentation of the possible future of the farm and golf course of some 240 acres, that he would have liked to have made to us before the Coronavirus pandemic struck – more on this in a future news bulletin, certainly, once I have had time to digest all 31 pages of the presentation.

We are lucky to be in an Area of Natural Outstanding Beauty (ANOB) and the possibilities for the future are fantastic not only for us but for the wider community as well.

One thing is for sure, in a post pandemic era, all golf clubs will need to evolve to ensure survival and growth.