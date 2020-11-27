Axe Cliff from the sky

In this time of yearning for golf lovers across the country, some stunning pictures of Axe Cliff Golf Club should whet the appetite for the hopeful resumption of sport.

Dave Bruce from Axe Cliff is certainly getting ready for a return to golf. It is the beauty of this sport that, however good or bad your round, the views remain breathtaking.

Taken from a drone, Axe Cliff is looking spectacular in these images and the club is getting ready for action with the publication of a new fixture list heading into the Christmas period.

“All of us are suffering from NGB (no golf blues), along with many thousands all over our beautiful Country,” said Dave.

“We are all hoping and praying that good sense will prevail at end of this latest Lockdown.

“Certainly, our Captain Rob Grove does as he has already sent out a revised fixture List for December, including matches against the Ladies.

“We are, however, very fortunate to have our very own RPIC which everyone knows is a Remote Pilot in Command in charge of keeping A Bird’s Eye view of our fantastic golf club.

“He is, of course, Ron Bragg, with his very own Drone, lovingly nicknamed “TOPFLITE”.

“Now, he has only had “TF” for about a year and is self-taught but is naturally registered with the CAA and had some tough questions to pass, but he did it with flying colours.

“This wonderful machine is a Mavic Pro Platinum, which he bought specifically as it is the quietest model out there and also folds neatly allowing it to be carried easily.

“As you can see from Ron’s two pictures, he has a Masters Degree in droning but he would say he’s still learning.

“Ron is one of the lovely characters that we are blessed with at Axe Cliff but I didn’t realise that he has been a member for so long.

“Ron joined us in 1988 and now a senior member, who is fast approaching his 73rd birthday. “Apparently he did have a couple of gaps in his membership, when he briefly emigrated to Cornwall to try and let his knee recover before having a new one.

“Ron was also Club Captain back in 1990/91, when I gave up smoking in that palindromic year.

“He took these pictures at just under 400’ to keep within the legal limit to avoid low flying aircraft etc. In his first picture, it shows the beautiful view we have in the South West Corner of the Axe River Estuary.

“It features the harbour, beach and esplanade up to Seaton Hole and, of course, the beautifully scenic Seaton Town.

“You never tire of these views when you are playing, even if you are not having a good game.

“The amazing second picture shows nearly all the course adjoining the cultivated farmland.

“Certainly, you have all the back nine, as far as I can tell along the Jurassic Coast.

“In the bottom of the picture from left to right ,you have the greens of the 11th Par 3; 10th Par 5 and 8th Par 4.

“In the middle, you can see our workshop and machinery building.

“I’ve always thought that would make a wonderful new clubhouse with its stunning views, if the Course was ever re-designed.

“In the top right quarter, you can just see the small 18th green surrounded by bushes.

“This, in my view, is one of the finest finishing holes in the South West and is a Par 3, which you drive from an elevated position to try and avoid the bushes to reach the small green.

“Most of the Seniors thank God if they achieve that!

“The Course is so green after the recent rain and our staff are looking after it so well, it will be a joy when we return.

“Thanks Ron for giving us a bird’s eye view.”

If you have any pictures of sporting venues that also enjoy a stunning view, please send them into tim.herbert@archant.co.uk