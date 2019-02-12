Axe Cliff Golf Club – full of stories

Golf club and ball Archant

We have some very interesting people at Axe Cliff Golf Club, many with grand stories to tell, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For example, the penultimate fourball playing in last week’s seniors’ meeting had 325 years of life and golfing experience, comprising Jim Whiting (86) and Gerry Turner (80), playing with Ed Backhouse (84) and young Dave Bruce (75), and they had plenty to talk about.

Collectively, whilst we have all lost a number of yards from our drives, and more teeth than we would like to admit to losing, we still have our memories!

Both Ed and Jim are Londoners; Edward, being posh, was born in Kingsbury and Jim is a cockney born in the famous St Thomas Hospital, founded by Florence Nightingale, just off Westminster Bridge and within the earshot of the famous Bow Bells.

Both can remember the first air raid on London in September 1940 like it was yesterday and said it was awful with sirens going off everywhere at midday with people running for their lives to try to find shelter.

The main target was the City of London Docks. Jim recently enjoyed his 64th wedding anniversary with present wife Pamela, and said he was evacuated, when aged eight, to Sherborne with one his brothers, whilst his mum and youngest brother were sent to Exeter, so they have grown fond of the South West.

Both Ed and Jim are available to recount old World War Two stories if you want to buy them a drink or two in the clubhouse - by appointment, of course!

Getting back to golf, in that seniors meeting of last week, Gerry [Turner] and I were delighted that Ed [Backhouse] got a two on the short 11th as did Simon Wellington and Rob Heard.