Axe Cliff Golf Club latest – the work goes on to keep the course in pristine shape ahead of any return to action

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR Archant

A deadly virus may have closed Axe Cliff Golf Club, but that has not stopped our small team together with some volunteers from keeping the course in prime condition to ensure it is ready for the members to return once the hooter is blown by the government for a fully-fledged return to playing the sport we all love, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR

At the time of writing, the course remains closed, but, given the broadcast from Downing Street on Sunday evening, we remain hopeful that some form of play is indeed going to be possible in the very near future.

At Axe Cliff, and other course, the implementation of social distancing will not be a problem. What’s more, I am sure that there will be a number of sensible conditions and rules to follow.

Rules, of course, should not be a problem to golfers as we have the R&A to guide and protect us with our very own Malcolm Glass keeping a local eye on for us as well.

As is clear from the wonderful set of aeriel pictures by Andrew Taylor that accompany this article, the Axe Cliff course really is currently locking ‘a picture’ and just waiting for some action!

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR

The pictures show the 13th, 14th, 15th and the ‘infamous’ 16th holes. What’s more the beach and town of Seaton provide a stunning backdrop.

Obviously, we must wait for the official new guidelines, in line with keeping everyone safe. The ‘temporary rule change’ I’d like to see is the one where the cup in the hole is turned upside down. With the lid near the top of the hole any ball could easily hit and come out again but, as I understand it, may be allowed as the final drop.

Another good one could be that we are not allowed to touch each other’s ball, so make sure you can identify them properly.

You also will not be allowed to touch the flags or rakes in the bunkers.

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR The Axe Cliff Golf Club course as seen from the air. Picture: ANDREW TAYLOR

Much as I like sharing Geoff Hughes’s buggy, I don’t think that will be allowed, but I am certain, my legs are still good enough to walk with my electric trolley!

We will, however, have to be careful whilst sharing coffee and sandwiches, as is our want.

Anyway let’s wait until we hear from Simon [Wellington] what we need to do to get back playing our favourite game on our beautiful and testing course.