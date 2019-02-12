Advanced search

Axe Cliff Golf Club mourn the loss of much-loved Helen Gaudie

PUBLISHED: 09:14 13 February 2019

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Last week served up a very sad day for Axe Cliff ladies as they learned of the sudden death of long-serving and much-loved member Helen Gaudie, who had appeared to be in good health just the day before, writes Dave Bruce.

So, it was with heavy hearts that they decided to play their first round of the Australian Spoons as that was what Helen would have wished.

She had played in many such events over the years, which is an England Golf Competition where pairs can go out and play as many games as they want before the closing date.

The best pair will then represent the club at the regional final, which this year is being held at Launceston in July.

The format is foursomes with half combined handicap. Once the mist cleared it was a very pleasant day for golf, resulting in some good scores.

At the moment, Margaret Kenchington and Anne Jarvis are leading on 33 points with Sandra Walker and Stella Thompson taking second spot with 30, finishing just ahead of Barbara Cummings and Jo Donmall on 29.

