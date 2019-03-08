Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axe Cliff Golf Club mourns the loss of two club stalwarts

PUBLISHED: 12:45 11 June 2019

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Archant

The club was deeply shocked by the loss of two stalwarts recently, writes Dave Bruce.

Brian Dale and John Mant. Both will be fondly remembered and much missed. Brian was a super dry Northerner and John could have come from anywhere as he had wonderful wide dialect ability - particularly Irish.

John had a short illness, but married his long-time partner Susan only six weeks ago whilst having treatment at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where the pair were married by the Honiton Registrar with nurses and medical staff in attendance. Three weeks ago, Susan and John found a nursing home in the Guildford area with the specialist medical treatment he needed. He passed away there last Wednesday morning. The club will be advised of funeral arrangements for both Brian and John shortly.

Most Read

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

East Devon MP raises concerns over plans for 20,000 new homes

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Will Queen Caligula defeat Snow White in Honiton pantomime?

Jeff Hutchinson - Dame Dolly Dumpling, Andrew Pottinger - Stinkwort, Kayley Docherty - Snow White, Lou Pottinger - Bogwort, Sally Cregan - Queen Caligula. Picture: Lewis Law

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Most Read

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

East Devon MP raises concerns over plans for 20,000 new homes

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Will Queen Caligula defeat Snow White in Honiton pantomime?

Jeff Hutchinson - Dame Dolly Dumpling, Andrew Pottinger - Stinkwort, Kayley Docherty - Snow White, Lou Pottinger - Bogwort, Sally Cregan - Queen Caligula. Picture: Lewis Law

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Point-to-point ‘first-ever’ treble for jockey James King

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

AVR trio complete the coast-to-coast Half Marathon in Cornwall

AVR trio Sam Summers, Carolyn Nation and Rob Summers at the Devoran to Portreath half marathon. Picture AVR

Axe Cliff Golf Club mourns the loss of two club stalwarts

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Whalley five-for condemns Kilmington to Plymstock defeat

Tom Godding bowling for Kilmington against Cullumpton. Ref mhsp 26-16TI 2937. Picture: Terry Ife

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists