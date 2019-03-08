Axe Cliff Golf Club mourns the loss of two club stalwarts

Axe Cliff Golf Club Archant

The club was deeply shocked by the loss of two stalwarts recently, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Dale and John Mant. Both will be fondly remembered and much missed. Brian was a super dry Northerner and John could have come from anywhere as he had wonderful wide dialect ability - particularly Irish.

John had a short illness, but married his long-time partner Susan only six weeks ago whilst having treatment at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where the pair were married by the Honiton Registrar with nurses and medical staff in attendance. Three weeks ago, Susan and John found a nursing home in the Guildford area with the specialist medical treatment he needed. He passed away there last Wednesday morning. The club will be advised of funeral arrangements for both Brian and John shortly.