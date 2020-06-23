Axe Cliff Golf Club ‘pitch perfect’ after recent rain – and top ground staff work

The Axe Cliff Golf Club course. Picture: KAREN CURNOCK Archant

What a difference a week makes and that was certainly the case with regard to last week’s weather, writes Dave Bruce.

In terms of golf, the course was certainly a major beneficiary of the rain – it needed it, that’s for sure!

We are lucky at Axe Cliff in as much as our course does recover well, but it has needed a lot of care from our committed members volunteering to help with maintenance, especially watering.

The greens did suffer badly through the recent drought and attacks by crows looking for their beloved leatherjackets, did not help!

However, we are now beginning to see the just rewards with much improved greens making putting a joy rather than a challenge.

Well done, everyone involved of staff and volunteers. I have been able to enclose some excellent pictures of some of our holes and fairways taken by the lovely, retired Reverend Karen Curnock, from St Gregory’s.

Back in April she had asked if, with no one around at that time, she could take a walk about the course for the purpose of photo snapping.

She really enjoyed being able to see the views that, normally, the public cannot and I recall her words at the time: “There is a silver lining....” in reference to the course being closed at that time.

We did hold another Stableford Competition last Friday, but we wont know the results until next week as we have sensibly changed our system of recording.

All cards are now left in a special box at the club for, I think, some 36 hours or more, in line with coronavirus pandemic recommendations to keep them free of any possible infection when touched.

Chris Walker, our handicap secretary, or his assistant, with full PPE, of course, can then enter them on to our computer to come up with a final result as well as keeping tabs on handicap reviews if needed.

What we do know is that the weather was mostly dry just a few drops of rain, but we did have a brisk South Westerly to contend with.

There was another good turnout as well, showing a welcome return to competitive golf.

On Friday of this week the Seniors, are holding a team of three event - The Axe Cliff Waltz - so named as the scoring possibilities change on a one-two-three, basis, as all ball room fanatics would know.

We have even come up with a scheme to collect entrance fees safely! It’s a one-off payment to cover all competitions for rest of the year by cheque to be paid before July 31.

Captain Rob Grove and his committee have drawn up a revised fixture list for the remainder of the year.

This will ensure we are all able to complete for all competitions previously agreed from March 23, which will be 23 trophy and three organisers’ choice events.

It will be like old times, but without the banter, for the moment, in the clubhouse after each event when the captain announces the results soon after the last group come in and, sometimes, birthday cake is generously provided by some people who have been pleased and surprised to reach another year’s landmark.