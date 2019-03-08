Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz Night success for 'Operation Overlord'

The winners of the Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz, 'Operation Overlord', together with quiz master Phil Hellier (right) and his assistant Alex Taylor (left). Picture ANNA HELLIER Archant

The past week was a relatively quiet one for our usually 'busy' senior section, writes Dave Bruce.

It was good to see Dave Thomas win Monday's Roll-Up with his score of 27 points, but, to be fair, only three were playing. However, on Wednesday, in much improved weather, 30 took part and our 'well known banker' Malcolm Reynolds was the overall winner with 29 points over 15 holes. A close second was 'egg Paul Curtin with 28 points and third, with his score of 27 points, was Gilbert Cox, showing just what he can do when he concentrates!

Friday's first round of the Masters was postponed due to rain, but that allowed everyone time to swot up on their general and sports knowledge for the Quiz that was played out on Friday evening.

A wonderful, and fun time, for about 40, with some great questions from quiz master, big Phil Hellier, well supported by an even bigger Alex Taylor, while Phil's lovely wife Anna, was responsible for the great choices of curry that we all enjoyed.

The quiz comprised of some 10 rounds, ranging from Disney to general knowledge with the food served at the halfway stage of proceedings.

The winners were the team names 'Operation Overlord', led by Mike Wickins, who was ably supported by Peter Petherbridge together with Gerry and Ann Binmore.(the quiz win made it a

good week for Mike for he also defeated the 'hot favourite', Brian Thompson, in the Scratch Cup, to book a place in the quarter-finals)

Back to the quiz and second place went to 'Riverdale', led by Steve Gibson and his lovely wife Jackie, who brought their shepherd and his wife Nina, who helped them in the nature section where they played their joker to get double points.