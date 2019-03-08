Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz Night success for 'Operation Overlord'

PUBLISHED: 07:24 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 14 June 2019

The winners of the Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz, ‘Operation Overlord’, together with quiz master Phil Hellier (right) and his assistant Alex Taylor (left). Picture ANNA HELLIER

The winners of the Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz, 'Operation Overlord', together with quiz master Phil Hellier (right) and his assistant Alex Taylor (left). Picture ANNA HELLIER

Archant

The past week was a relatively quiet one for our usually 'busy' senior section, writes Dave Bruce.

The winners of the Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz, ‘Operation Overlord’, together with quiz master Phil Hellier (right) and his assistant Alex Taylor (left). Picture ANNA HELLIERThe winners of the Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz, ‘Operation Overlord’, together with quiz master Phil Hellier (right) and his assistant Alex Taylor (left). Picture ANNA HELLIER

It was good to see Dave Thomas win Monday's Roll-Up with his score of 27 points, but, to be fair, only three were playing. However, on Wednesday, in much improved weather, 30 took part and our 'well known banker' Malcolm Reynolds was the overall winner with 29 points over 15 holes. A close second was 'egg Paul Curtin with 28 points and third, with his score of 27 points, was Gilbert Cox, showing just what he can do when he concentrates!

Friday's first round of the Masters was postponed due to rain, but that allowed everyone time to swot up on their general and sports knowledge for the Quiz that was played out on Friday evening.

A wonderful, and fun time, for about 40, with some great questions from quiz master, big Phil Hellier, well supported by an even bigger Alex Taylor, while Phil's lovely wife Anna, was responsible for the great choices of curry that we all enjoyed.

The quiz comprised of some 10 rounds, ranging from Disney to general knowledge with the food served at the halfway stage of proceedings.

The winners were the team names 'Operation Overlord', led by Mike Wickins, who was ably supported by Peter Petherbridge together with Gerry and Ann Binmore.(the quiz win made it a

good week for Mike for he also defeated the 'hot favourite', Brian Thompson, in the Scratch Cup, to book a place in the quarter-finals)

Back to the quiz and second place went to 'Riverdale', led by Steve Gibson and his lovely wife Jackie, who brought their shepherd and his wife Nina, who helped them in the nature section where they played their joker to get double points.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Pupils show they’ve got the write idea

Writing contest winners (l to r): Poppy Aldridge, Hope Hopkins, Amelia Confrey, Isaac Poole, Matthew Turner. Picture Chard School.

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Bags of help for coastal community projects

Seaton Wetlands discovery centre. Picture: EDDC

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Pupils show they’ve got the write idea

Writing contest winners (l to r): Poppy Aldridge, Hope Hopkins, Amelia Confrey, Isaac Poole, Matthew Turner. Picture Chard School.

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Bags of help for coastal community projects

Seaton Wetlands discovery centre. Picture: EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz Night success for ‘Operation Overlord’

The winners of the Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz, ‘Operation Overlord’, together with quiz master Phil Hellier (right) and his assistant Alex Taylor (left). Picture ANNA HELLIER

Honiton monthly medal joy for Heather Clarke

A bag of golf clubs sits on the course while a young Asian female golfer takes a swing in the background

Lyme Regis men’s teams finally land double delight in league games

Bowls

Exe Equestrian Show proves to be a huge success

The youngest competitor at the latest Exe Equestrian Show, three-year-old Sennen Carroll with Boswell. The pair were placed second in the Open Lead Rein Pony class. Picture EXE EQUESTRIAN CLUB

Sidmouth Kirsteen Welch is first lady at the Oke Croak Fell Race

Sidmouth Running Clubs Kirtseen Welch. Picture src
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists