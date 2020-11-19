The annual Courtesy Cup at Axe Cliff Golf Club

Four Seniors enjoying their last day, for a while: Dave Bruce, Dave Morgan, Mark Wisby and Geoff Hughes Archant

The last piece of action before second Lockdown could be called saw the seniors taking on the ladies in the annual Courtesy Cup at Axe Cliff Golf Club.

The Ladies have amassed some extra eight courtesy shots because they gain one if they lose. They were much fancied to win this year but came up against 12 determined Seniors who won every game so they can now, when allowed, have the Cup presented to them.

Even the Ryder Cup experience of Caroline Bond and the steady play of Paula Heasman was not enough to overcome Leighton Morgan, from Pontypool, and his partner Dave Bruce.

Leighton was suffering from a bad back and Dave Bruce was depressed from losing his blessed 20 year-old Jag, which proved too expensive to repair after its clutch went.

They were the excuses laid down before the competition got underway but then, as the competition format of Greensomes allows, Leighton Morgan drove well and Dave Bruce chipped so close that his partner couldn’t miss the putts.

At the same time, Stuart Mackie, Axminster’s favourite bus driver, now retired, had to use all his skill to beat, in-form Gerry Binmore in their semi-final of the Scratch Cup. We will now have to wait until the Government allows for the final to take place, with Treasurer Bill Polley the opponent.

Both Bill and Stuart will have to practice in their back gardens until then but it should be an exciting event. It could prove to be an all-ticket affair.

On the last free day before lockdown, golfers were blessed with wonderful blue skies.

The Course was packed but social distancing was, of course, observed.

“At least the weather was great and everyone enjoyed their final rounds for at least four weeks,” said Dave Bruce from Axe Cliff.

“Sadly the bell was ringing for Wendy, our top chef, who called “Last orders Ladies & Gentlemen” for the final time in the bar. “It was her last day with us before she starts her new role with the White Heart at Wilmington.

“Wendy will be sadly missed and we all wish her every success and happiness for the future. Eton Mess will never taste the same again. Thank goodness we still have experienced staff to look after us and probably well trained by Wendy.”

Also on the Wednesday before Lockdown, the Axe Cliff Ladies took part in Caroline’s Bond’s organised Fireworks Competition. At least the weather was superb for them all to enjoy.

They were in groups of three but it was an individual Stableford with a difference. Once they got to the greens, they would find certain instructions such as: keep your score; double your score; add on one other of your playing partners’ score, extra point if you hole out first.

Bruce added: “If they got that wrong Caroline, as a former headmistress, would give 100 lines to write out of ‘I must pay attention at all times’.

“The players now have their new handicaps under the new scheme, which pleased some more than others but none more than slim Jo Donmall, who was the clear winner on 53 points, with even slimmer Pauline Willis taking second spot with 49 pts, closely beating Jill Wellington and patient Captain, Barbara Cummings, on 48 points apiece.

“Sadly, with the latest Lockdown which has, in my view, stupidly closed Golf Courses now until December.

“In the last Lockdown we were sensibly allowed to play in pairs, which makes for easy safe distancing and wonderful fresh air exercising.

“It is really no different to allowing two people to go for a walk and probably safer as the next people ahead of you are likely to be over 300 yards away.

“Initially, clubhouses were closed and the same could be done now but hopefully common sense will prevail soon.

“Everyone looks forward to playing again.”