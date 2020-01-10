Advanced search

Weather is kind for first Axe Cliff seniors round of the year

PUBLISHED: 11:07 10 January 2020

New captain Rob Grove (left) presenting outgoing Axe Cliff Golf Club seniors' captain Mick Swann with an inscribed glass tankard and a photo book of Mick's achievements throughout 2019. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

New captain Rob Grove (left) presenting outgoing Axe Cliff Golf Club seniors' captain Mick Swann with an inscribed glass tankard and a photo book of Mick's achievements throughout 2019. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Dave Bruce writes in with Axe Cliff Golf Club's first report of 2020.

I understand that lady golfers are known for their drinking prowess, particularly over the Christmas period, and Axe Cliff Ladies' Section like to celebrate this in their aptly named Hangover Cup held last Wednesday.

This year's 15 hole Stableford was completed despite the challenging weather in grey, misty and at times wet stuff with nearly half of the members competing.

Anne Jarvis is, obviously, well trained and was top of the tree in the Hangover Stakes with a solid 25 pts.

Two former captains had to be separated on countback for second and third with 21 pts. Sober Jill Wellington just pipped merrily Caroline Bond.

