Hanna Holds Form in Howling Wind

The seniors from Axe Cliff Golf Club battled through dodgy weather to produce another exciting contest in the final monthly stableford before lockdown.

Almost 50 brave souls stepped up to the first tee and scores were surprisingly good across the board, with many notching over 30 points, despite the blustery conditions. Vice Captain John Hanna is a golfer clearly happy when the wind is blowing, as he took first place with a superb 39 points, defying the strong wind gusting in from the sea to record a total well above his handicap.

Hanna explained that the wind helps to clear the cobwebs from his mind and concentrate fully on his game, a point emphasised by three birdies on the front nine. The major highlight came on the 374-yard Par 4, 8th hole. Despite being rated as the hardest hole on the course, Hanna hit a glorious second shot that finished just a couple of inches from the hole for a tap-in birdie.

Rob Heard and David Lacey also improved on their handicaps with 37 points each. Heard took the runner-up spot on countback and a superb performance in the sort of weather that can make the dreaded ‘blob’ a popular score.

While Hanna was producing some wonderful golf, Mark Wisby is one player continuing his progress after a recent return to the sport, recording his best score of the year with 30 points and an early birthday tonic for Mark, who is 60 this week. Another birthday boy, Mick Swann, provided the clubhouse cakes to celebrate turning 65.

The Axe Cliff Ladies were forced to shorten their midweek stableford to a nine-hole shootout after a monsoon struck on Wednesday. Playing through the wind and a saturated course, scores remained very respectable in tricky conditions. Caroline Bond and Jill Wellington shared top sot with 27 points, with Stella Thompson and Karin Cox not far behind on 24 points. Anne Jarvis and Pauline Willis came in next on 23 points.