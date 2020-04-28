Advanced search

Axe Cliff golfer and his dog raising NHS funds with golf ball retreival

PUBLISHED: 08:51 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 28 April 2020

Golf club and ball

Members of Axe Cliff Golf Club can certainly claim to be ‘at the top of their game’ when it comes to fund raising, writes Dave Bruce.

Rob Heard, who lives close to the golf course, has, over the past few weeks, when there has been no play owing to the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions, been out on the course, taking regular exercise while also engaging in some ‘golf ball detecting’ with his faithful dog ‘Srixon’.

Rob has been selling the balls he and ‘Srixon’ has found, and, to date, have raised over £1,100 that will be going to the NHS, Hospiscare and the Devon Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Seniors’ captain, Mick Swann, raised over £3,000 during his 12 months in office with local charities, including his favourite, the Devon Air Ambulance, the benefactors.

