Published: 3:07 PM August 23, 2021

A busy last two weeks at the Axe Cliff Golf Club with contrasting weather to contend with. On Thursday August 5, the Seniors, led by Captain of the day, Dave Bruce, entertained a strong team from Wheathill but due to gale force winds and driving rain, Dave sensibly curtailed the fun after 12 holes when fog was coming off the sea.

The rain continued on the next day's Monthly Stableford but didn't dampen Alan Morgan spirits with a fine win in Division 1 with 39 points closely pushed by Tony Snell, second on 38 and Colin Hales on 37 third.

Division 2 was also closely fought with handicap Secretary Chris Read winning with 37 points, Richard Orsman took second place on 36 and Mick Swann, keeping his drives on the fairway, claiming third with 35.

The weather changed completely the following week when vice-captain Dave Lacey proudly led his young team, mostly in shorts, out against Long Sutton in the Somerset Levels and brought back a fine 3-3 draw.

The Friday 13th was , this time, lucky for Eggman Paul Curtin who really sparkled in the nice conditions taking Division 1 with net Medal score of 66 being three shots better than Bill Polley on 69 and Captain John Hanna showing his form with 70 taking third.

Pete Casey continued his good form to take Division 2 with 71 and it was great to see Charles Oram in second place with 72 and Malcolm Glass in third with 73.

Captain's Day is planned for this Friday with lots of prizes up for grabs and a Raffle for John's Charity, FORCE plus an auction of some kind.

A good turnout last Wednesday by the Ladies culminated in a very close Flag competition

The competition is all about stroke play and you have finished your round when you have used your total number of strokes which equals the par of the Course plus your handicap allowance. First onto the hallowed 18th was Stella Thompson who got the Flag to the back of the green and, then came along, Karin Cox who got closer to the hole at the front of the Green so was deemed the winner. They also played a Medal alongside with Karin coming first with a net 75. Stella second with 77 and Jill Wellington third on 78.

The Men's Section also saw a great turnout for the annual President's Prize with Daniel Hellier on fire with an amazing 42 points followed by young Nathan Maddocks with 37 Third place went to Eggman Paul Curtin with a par 36.

Sunday Carvery's have started again for members and the public. Book on 21754.



