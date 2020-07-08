Advanced search

Axe Cliff Granny Bowl success for Caroline Bond

PUBLISHED: 09:38 08 July 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

I am told that the ladies have been enjoying their social distancing golf over the past few weeks where they have been back playing competitive competitions again, writes Dave Bruce.

The first was the popular Granny Bowl and , of course, only real Grannies could take part, but the non-Grannies could compete for the normal Stableford at the same time.

I find it hard to believe that lovely Caroline Bond won the Granny Bowl; not because she’s not a good golfer, but she looks so young!

However, win she certainly did, with a very solid 33 points. Steve must be so proud of her!

The non-Grannies, basking in their freedom, surpassed themselves, or two did, with Anne Jarvis winning with an amazing 41 points and young Jo Hopgood took second spot with 36.

Quite rightly they were both cut by two and one strokes respectively. Anne is now playing off 26 and Jo off 34.7.

Last week the ladies held the delightful ‘Bogey competition’.

I will let the lovely Margaret Kenchington explain: “Well, Dave. Teams of three were drawn and all the scores were multiplied, so, if one of the three did not score, it resulted in the score for that hole being zero.”

Wow, that’s how to put the pressure on ladies, but I am sure that all teams

were still talking to each other at the end! The winners were, lady captain, Barbara Cummings, Sandra Walker and Anne Jarvis, taking the honours with a score of 95 points.

I appreciate that sounds a lot of points, but, I was told that half of the points were scored on just three holes. Well done, ladies.

