Axe Cliff greensomes joy for Ann Jarvis and Simon Wellington

PUBLISHED: 11:36 12 December 2019

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies were lucky with the weather for their annual Christmas Frolic with the club's seniors, writes Dave Bruce.

A dozen ladies were each drawn with a senior to play greensomes.

Ann Jarvis was the lucky one to draw the in-form Simon Wellington and they took top spot with a score of 34 points across the 15 holes.

It was close for the minor places with countback called into play and it left Rob Grove, not having to worry about the Christmas Show, and Margaret Kenchington, taking second with Alison Cook and Chris Walker having to settle for third place.

Ann [Jarvis], this time on her own, also won last week's, Winter League second round, with a fine 29 points, again over 15 holes. Mind you, she was pushed all the way by Jill Wellington, who took second place with a score of 28 points and Margaret Kenchington was third with 25 points. Margaret said: "The weather outside was delightful."

I might add that the Seniors were looking fantastic in their Christmas jumpers.

