Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup joy for Rob Grove and Caroline Bond

PUBLISHED: 17:03 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 07 September 2020

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup winners Seniors captain, Rob Grove and young Caroline Bond. Picture: MICK SWANN

It’s been a busy time of late for Axe Cliff ladies captain Barbara Cummings and her vice-captain, Anne Jarvis, writes Dave Bruce.

Anne had to decide on what competition would be played and she decided on a four-club fun round - presumably, one had to be a putter, but with the ladies you never know!

It proved to be a good choice for Anne as it was she and Helen Kenworthy who won with a fine score of 41 points.

Helen is one of the star volunteers helping to keep the course watered and scored a birdie on the difficult 18th.

Barbara organised last Wednesday’s annual Gruesome Cup; so called as they have to play with the Seniors’ and don’t get to pick their partners.

However, despite that it seemed that everyone had a great time and there was certainly some excellent scoring!

This year’s winners were, Seniors captain, Rob Grove and young Caroline Bond.

Rob, speaking most action, generously said that the pair’s success was due to Caroline’s magnificent putting, but I know he is in form too, and so must have played his part too in their first-class score of 45 points.

Mind you, that score was only just enough to win for countback was called into play with Anne Jarvis, again playing with the long-hitting Andy Hopgood, also had 45 points, and countback edged them into second place.

Last year’s lady captain, Jill Wellington, was dreading being drawn with ‘hubbie’ Simon, but luckily had Geoff Greenslade, as a late, but worthy replacement, and they took third place with a solid score of 43 points.

Simon [Wellington], to be fair, playing with the lovely Janet Dack did score an impressive two on the par four 13th hole.

I understand his drive was a bit iffy with a slice to the right, but he then hit an amazing iron shot of over 100 yards straight into the hole!

Some say that’s luck, but I put it down to class.

Barbara made the presentations afterwards, with all those that took part on the veranda and, of course, observing the best of social distancing, but making quite an enjoyable noise.

