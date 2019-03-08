Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup success for Bill Polley and Sandra Walker

Bill Polley, with Sandra Walker in the middle, getting the Gruesome Cup from Lady Captain, Jill Wellington. Picture: Rob Grove Archant

The recent Gruesome Cup winners of treasurer Bill Polley and former lady captain Sandra Walker showed, this week, why they made such an awesome mixed team, writes Dave Bruce.

Sandra won the Freddie Newberry putting competition with 64 putts over two dates being 34 last Wednesday and a previous round in April of only 30 putts.

Bill not only won, on the same Wednesday, the Seniors' Roll up, with 29 points, over 15 holes in challenging weather but ,on Friday, in heavy showers and gale force winds, took third spot with Dave Weston in a two-ball better ball Medal Competition with a fine 37 points.

The Morgan brothers, from the Rhondda, of Alan and Leighton also did well in the Medal but in different pairs. Alan with Devon's favourite bus driver, Stuart Mackie, took top spot with a magnificient 40 points and Leighton with the divine by name, Adrian Bishop, came second with a great 38 points.

Not surprisingly, there were no twos as, for most of the par threes, most of us needed drivers to get anywhere near the greens. Mind you, the Seniors are a hardy bunch as I only saw one member, old, retired publican Norman Bowles, walking in early after eight holes to have a welcome 'pick me up' pint, but his partner, Phil Christmas, bravely battled on and even scored better on his own.

At least Norman had a warm bowl of soup waiting for Phil when he finished some two hours later! I am proud to say that the oldest team of 82-year-old Sid Pember and 76-year-old Dave Bruce managed all 18 holes without a buggy. Just their own legs doing some 17k steps, according to their fitbits, and amassed 23 pts after setting a target of 18.

I will admit we did stop on the 10th tee to sit on Sid's wooden seat that he and his lovely wife Rose donated to the club five years ago, to catch our breath and have a hot cup of coffee. Sid's an amazing member having had a double heart bypass over 20 years ago; a hole-in-one in 2017; player of the year in 2018; three marriages and was a former member of The Dagenham Pipers now all packed into 5 ft 1 ¾ ins of solid nine stone muscle. Thank goodness he eloped and married Rose, in Weymouth, nearly 25 years ago before they told their children. They make a fantastic couple. I hope it's not until at least another 25 years or more before we spread his ashes over his seat as he wishes.

- In challenging weather, last Wednesday, the ladies found good scores, not surprisingly, difficult to achieve. However, they competed in their 4th round of the Axe Cliff Cup with Margaret Kenchington coming first with a net 84, on countback only, from Jo Donmall. Third place went to Jo Hopgood with a net 85. Only one more round remains and everything to play for.

They are looking forward to the annual Tic Toc match with the Seniors next week when they get eight courtesy shots on top of their handicaps. Good luck with that, seniors.