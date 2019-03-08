Advanced search

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup win for Bill Polley and Sandra Walker

PUBLISHED: 08:48 30 September 2019

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup winners Bill Polley and Sandra Walker receive the trophy from lady captain Jill Wellington. Picture ROB GROVE

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup winners Bill Polley and Sandra Walker receive the trophy from lady captain Jill Wellington. Picture ROB GROVE

Archant

There was improved weather for the playing of the Gruesome Cup at Axe Cliff, writes Dave Bruce.

The name probably comes from the fact that the lady member of the pairs team does not pick their partner, but are drawn from the Thursday evening competitions played during the summer months over 15 holes.

The winners were treasurer Bill Polley and former lady captain Sandra Walker with a terrific 37 points. Countback was required for the minor places with Ann Jarvis and Andrew Thompson edging Barbara Cummings and Simon Wellington into third after both pairs scored 35.

Fifty-six members took part in the latest Quiz Night at the club which also involved a splendid meal cooked by our wonderful chef Wendy and her team.

The quiz masters were Andy and Phil from the bar, who did a super job in keeping the peace and judging the winners who were 'The Bruciebabes' of Dave Bruce, Geoff Hughes and local crooner Phil Christmas and his lovely wife Val.

